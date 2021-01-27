Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to report $16.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $31.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $68.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.80 billion to $75.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

MPC opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.