Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $168.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.26 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $129.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $686.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.74 million to $688.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.47 million, with estimates ranging from $746.50 million to $806.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $509.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

