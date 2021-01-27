Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post sales of $225.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.80 million and the lowest is $224.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $166.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $836.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $920.77 million to $978.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

MPWR opened at $383.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

