Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

