Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) will report sales of $630.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $685.09 million. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 310,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -386.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

