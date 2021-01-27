Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.57. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,120,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $9,607,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

