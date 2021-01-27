Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Cerner stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

