Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUB. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter valued at $827,000.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,515. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

