Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of FIS opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

