Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.42. M&T Bank posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $13.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,254. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

