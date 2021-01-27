Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $3.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of PKI traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $146.24. 558,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.