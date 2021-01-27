Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $514.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.