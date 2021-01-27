Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $866.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $882.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.60 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $828.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.