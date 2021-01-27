Zano (ZANO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,343.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $41,343.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00069753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,515,574 coins and its circulating supply is 10,486,074 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

