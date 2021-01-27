Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $21.36 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Zap has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $1.09 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

