ZB Token Market Cap Tops $124.47 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. ZB Token has a market cap of $124.47 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.