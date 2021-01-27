ZClassic Price Reaches $0.58 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $80,056.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,100,413 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

