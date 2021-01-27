Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,099 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $395.16 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.