Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Zebra Technologies worth $153,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $387.89. 4,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.96 and its 200-day moving average is $318.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

