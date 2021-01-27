Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $963,177.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,733,650 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

