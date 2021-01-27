Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.19 and last traded at $135.69. Approximately 1,749,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,479,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

