ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0002

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $159,206.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

