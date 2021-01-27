Zero Price Reaches $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $956,084.42 and approximately $102,755.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00254044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00104173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,583,308 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

