ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00289281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036857 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

