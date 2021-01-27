Zetacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,352.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $84,893.72 and approximately $4,352.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.70 or 0.01240426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00537638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,337,021 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

