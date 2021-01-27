ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $399,642.72 and approximately $19,350.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin
ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
