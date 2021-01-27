Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,195.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $138,338.95 and $26,195.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

