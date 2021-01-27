Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $682.58 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $682.58 million and approximately $79.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00068966 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003843 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003180 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,174,442,639 coins and its circulating supply is 10,882,975,486 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

