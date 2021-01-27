Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.36 and last traded at $136.09. 1,009,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 647,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.