ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.74 million and $24,299.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,412 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

