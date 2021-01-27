Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

