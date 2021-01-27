ZINC Market Cap Achieves $99,676.80 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $99,676.80 and $758.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

