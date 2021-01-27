Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 396.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,364 shares of company stock valued at $983,112 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.