Zloadr Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,132.34 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $109,132.34 and $79,328.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

