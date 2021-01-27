Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.