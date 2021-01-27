ZPER (ZPR) Trading Down 57% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 44.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $136,360.90 and $453.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded 57% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00072770 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003585 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003183 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.