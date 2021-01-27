ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0006

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $616,158.80 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.