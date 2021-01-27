ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $604,382.83 and $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.