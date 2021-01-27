Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.84 and a 200 day moving average of $475.40. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

