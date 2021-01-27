Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

