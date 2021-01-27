Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $16.09 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $267.04. 735,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,641. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

