Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.33. 41,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

