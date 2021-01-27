Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $18.18 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,683,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,318,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

