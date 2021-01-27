Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 131,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,564,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

