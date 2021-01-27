Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 96,202 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,202 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.