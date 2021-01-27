Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 6,161 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 145,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,046,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.87. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.