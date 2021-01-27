Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of AGCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $24,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 364,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

