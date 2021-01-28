-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

MRKR opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.