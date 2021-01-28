-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOOP stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $508.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.