-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.